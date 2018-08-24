Session Replay Integration (Freshdesk + Freshmarketer)
NaveenMaker@contactnaveen · Product Head at Freshworks.
Thanks Kevin @kwdinc for the hunt :) Freshmarketer's session replay feature is now integrated with Freshdesk. With this integration, you can view customers’ sessions and find out what they did before reaching out to the support portal. These sessions will give you better context on the customer’s issue without much probing. With every ticket that gets generated in Freshdesk, you can view the customers’ sessions with just one click. How can this integration help your customer support agents? When a customer raises a ticket from the website/support portal, the support agents don’t always have the full context of the issue to troubleshoot. With Freshdesk - Session Replay integration the support agents can watch the video playback of the customer’s session understand what happened before and after the customer raised a ticket and resolve the issue. These sessions will give you better context on the customer's issue without much probing. Moreover, you can also see what solutions your customers tried and also knowledge base articles they had gone through before reaching out to support portal. It gives you insights into the customer journey and the kind of experience they encounter. This would avoid back and forth email conversations thereby reducing resolution SLA time, increasing agent productivity thereby creating a unique customer experience Advantages of using this integration - * Never ask for screenshots or Gifs. * Get better context on the issues. * Play the customers’ sessions to get a better understanding of their issues without much probing. * Know what solutions your customers tried. * Session replays also show you the solutions and knowledge-based articles your customers went through before reaching out to support. * No need to ask for screenshots, Gifs or take remote access of your customers’ system. Instead, replay their sessions to get all the information you need. Try out this integration And we are super happy to provide 20% off on your first purchase for Freshmarketer :) (use PH-OFFER at checkout)
