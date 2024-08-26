  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Seline
    Seline

    Seline

    Simple & joyful website and product analytics.

    Free Options
    Seline is a simple & private website and product analytics platform. Easy to use, no cookies, no personal data collected. Intuitive Google Analytics alternative.
    Launched in
    Analytics
    Marketing
    Privacy
     by
    Seline
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    ClickHouse
    Vercel
    Shadcn UI
    About this launch
    Seline
    SelineSimple & joyful website and product analytics.
    0
    reviews
    40
    followers
    Seline by
    Seline
    was hunted by
    Kostya Nesterovich
    in Analytics, Marketing, Privacy. Made by
    Kostya Nesterovich
    and
    Mikhail Slizenka
    . Featured on August 28th, 2024.
    Seline
    is not rated yet. This is Seline's first launch.
    Upvotes
    44
    Vote chart
    Comments
    19
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -