SearchGPT Prototype
SearchGPT Prototype
A prototype of new search features from OpenAI
SearchGPT is a prototype of new search features designed to use the strength of OpenAI's AI models to give you fast answers with clear, relevant sources.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Search
by
About this launch
SearchGPT Prototype by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Search
. Made by
Sam Altman
,
Kevin Weil
,
Ryan O'Rourke
,
Kevin Tunc
and
Ian Silber
. Featured on July 26th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is SearchGPT Prototype's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
