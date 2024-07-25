Launches
SearchGPT Prototype

A prototype of new search features from OpenAI

SearchGPT is a prototype of new search features designed to use the strength of OpenAI's AI models to give you fast answers with clear, relevant sources.
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Search
 by
SearchGPT Prototype by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Tech, Search. Made by
Sam Altman
,
Kevin Weil
,
Ryan O'Rourke
,
Kevin Tunc
and
Ian Silber
. Featured on July 26th, 2024.
