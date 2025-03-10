Subscribe
Scroll Buddy

A scroll bar that walks when you scroll
Instead of a boring scroll bar, thought it would be fun to have an animated stick figure that walks down the page when you scroll. Coming soon: v2 with new actions and better animation.
Free
Launch tags:
EmojiUser ExperienceAnimation

Meet the team

About this launch
was hunted by
Ryan
in Emoji, User Experience, Animation. Made by
Ryan
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Scroll Buddy's first launch.