The all-in-one platform for workforce skills

The first-of-its-kind, AI-powered, data-driven HCM platform that delivers clear, actionable insights into workforce decisions, enabling organisations to optimise skills, job roles, and performance - driving measurable growth, efficiency, and sustainable profitability.
Kepler AI for Product Teams

See exactly how your team performs - fully automated for you
One place for managing product teams and seeing what’s happening on the ground 🔎. View your team's skills and performance in real time, spot risks and opportunities, and know who’s the best fit for each project/job. Works with Slack (Jira/Teams soon).
Free
Hi Product Hunt Community, We built Kepler Insights because we hit a wall💥😱 Our own product team was missing deadlines and redoing work. It cost us time, money, and progress. We looked into the root causes and found what a lot of teams are struggling with: ❌ Lack of visibility into team skills and capabilities ❌ Managers don’t know what their teams can actually deliver. ❌ Risks and blockers are spotted too late, leading to missed deadlines and costly rework. ❌ Collaboration gaps go unnoticed in tools like Slack or Jira, creating misalignment. ❌ Struggling to know who is the best fit for a project or role. That’s why we built Kepler Insights The first AI copilot for product managers to prevent delays, spot risks, and keep teams aligned. To meet goals, deadlines, and budgets, it gives managers a real-time view of their team - what’s working, what’s not, and what to do next. And now, Kepler doesn’t just give you insight - it helps you act fast, with confidence. 💡 What we brings to the table: Kepler Insights is not just a chatbot. It’s an execution engine that helps you: ✔️ Forecast risks within your teams, like sprint delays. ✔️ See where your team is strong - and where you’re exposed. ✔️ Identify team misalignments, communication breakdowns, and other skill gaps. ✔️ Set up and run performance assessments automatically. ✔️ Go beyond your current limitations with simplified, easy to use data and guidance. ✔️ Get actionable recommendations based on real-time data. ✔️ Cut through admin so you can lead, not micromanage. What Kepler Insights helps you do: ✅ See team strengths, skill gaps, and sprint risks. ✅ Understand who needs support and why. ✅ Fix issues before they affect outcomes. ✅ Manage team performance with less effort. ✅ Deliver faster, with fewer surprises. It connects to Slack (Jira and Teams coming soon) to pull signals from actual work and communication - so you’re not guessing or relying on outdated snapshots. Who it is for: If you manage a product or engineering team (or any kind of team), and you're responsible for delivery, then this is for you. 🎁 What’s in the launch: ☑️ Slack integration (Jira + Teams soon). ☑️ Real-time skills dashboards. ☑️ Insights into your teams and recommendations. ☑️ Free skill assessments. ☑️ AI assistant included. Free forever plan — no setup fees, no credit card 🎉. We’d love your feedback, your support, and your questions. - The Kepler Team 🔗 keplerco.io