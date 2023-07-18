Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM
Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM
A Notion CRM built by a certified salesforce consultant
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The OptiOpp Notion CRM takes inspiration from the data model of Salesforce, the #1 CRM in the world. This CRM aims to provide a comprehensive solution for managing customer interactions and improving sales processes.
Launched in
Sales
CRM
Notion
by
OptiOpp CRM
Aptible
Ad
The Heroku alternative trusted by 20+ unicorns
About this launch
OptiOpp CRM
A Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM by
OptiOpp CRM
was hunted by
Benjamin Taylor
in
Sales
,
CRM
,
Notion
. Made by
Benjamin Taylor
. Featured on August 13th, 2023.
OptiOpp CRM
is not rated yet. This is OptiOpp CRM's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report