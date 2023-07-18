Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM
Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM

Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM

A Notion CRM built by a certified salesforce consultant

Free
Embed
The OptiOpp Notion CRM takes inspiration from the data model of Salesforce, the #1 CRM in the world. This CRM aims to provide a comprehensive solution for managing customer interactions and improving sales processes.
Launched in
Sales
CRM
Notion
 by
OptiOpp CRM
Aptible
Aptible
Ad
The Heroku alternative trusted by 20+ unicorns
About this launch
OptiOpp CRM
OptiOpp CRMA Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM
0
reviews
14
followers
Salesforce Inspired Notion CRM by
OptiOpp CRM
was hunted by
Benjamin Taylor
in Sales, CRM, Notion. Made by
Benjamin Taylor
. Featured on August 13th, 2023.
OptiOpp CRM
is not rated yet. This is OptiOpp CRM's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-