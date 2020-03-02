Discussion
Hey guys! I'm Sarah, the CTO and one of the founders of SafetyWing. We are incredibly excited to announce our second product, Remote Health. With this brand new and one of a kind health insurance, a business with employees or contractors all over the world, can insure the entire global team under ONE PLAN. This is way better and more fair than insuring people individually in their countries, because the bigger the group, the more the risk is spread, and the cheaper it gets for everyone involved. Global remote work is important, because equal opportunities across borders are important. This is an important next step on our mission to build a global social safety net. Our team has worked incredibly hard on this for a long time (remotely 😉), and we hope you'll give us any feedback you have on how we can improve!
This is awesome! It is much needed!
A much needed product and a huge win for the future of remote work. Honoured to be part of the SafetyWing team and so excited to see Remote Health live!
