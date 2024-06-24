Launches
Instantly generate release notes from Jira tickets

Released generates stunning release notes from Jira tickets. Reducing the time it takes to craft and publish release notes from hours to minutes.
Customer Communication
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
We couldn't have built this without...
Atlassian
OpenAI Assistants API
About this launch
Released by
Released
was hunted by
Jens Schumacher
in Customer Communication, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jens Schumacher
,
Sam Potts
,
Adam Ahmed
and
Stefan Saasen
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
