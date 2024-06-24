Launches
Home
Product
Released
Ranked #18 for today
Released
Instantly generate release notes from Jira tickets
Free Options
Released
generates stunning release notes from Jira tickets. Reducing the time it takes to craft and publish release notes from hours to minutes.
Launched in
Customer Communication
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Released
Interactive
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
Released
Share product plans and updates straight from Jira
59
followers
Released by
Released
was hunted by
Jens Schumacher
in
. Made by
Jens Schumacher
,
Sam Potts
,
Adam Ahmed
and
Stefan Saasen
Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
Released
is not rated yet. This is Released's first launch.
Upvotes
62
Comments
19
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#35
