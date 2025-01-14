Subscribe
The analysts' journal for recording findings
Easiest way to turn on-going notes into documentation you can find again, a journal app built to support the investigative workflow of analysts.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceData & Analytics

About this launch
The analysts' journal for recording findings
5 out of 5.0
64
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
reconfigured by
reconfigured
was hunted by
Richard Makara
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics. Made by
Richard Makara
and
Niko Korvenlaita
. Featured on January 21st, 2025.
reconfigured
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. This is reconfigured's first launch.