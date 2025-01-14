Launches
reconfigured
reconfigured
The analysts' journal for recording findings
Easiest way to turn on-going notes into documentation you can find again, a journal app built to support the investigative workflow of analysts.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
reconfigured
The analysts' journal for recording findings
5 out of 5.0
reconfigured by
reconfigured
was hunted by
Richard Makara
in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Richard Makara
and
Niko Korvenlaita
. Featured on January 21st, 2025.
reconfigured
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is reconfigured's first launch.