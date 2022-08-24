Products
Qualitative Analysis Toolkit
Qualitative Analysis Toolkit
Gather insights from interviews to solve product challenges
Free
Free and easy-to-follow qualitative analysis toolkit, which is a structured way to gather insights from interviews with stakeholders, colleagues, and customers to solve complex organizational challenges.
Design Tools
User Experience
UX Design
Qualitative Analysis Toolkit
About this launch
Qualitative Analysis Toolkit
Gather insights from interviews to solve product challenges
0
5
Qualitative Analysis Toolkit by
Qualitative Analysis Toolkit
Kumail Hunaid
Design Tools
User Experience
UX Design
Kumail Hunaid
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
Qualitative Analysis Toolkit
is not rated yet. This is Qualitative Analysis Toolkit's first launch.
