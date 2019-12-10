  1. Home
Product-Market Fit Checker

Find out instantly if you have product/market fit

#5 Product of the DayToday
Find out if you have Product/Market Fit in less than 10 seconds.
- 99% accurate
- Includes links to videos and articles about how to find PMF
- No signup required
--
"If you have to ask, then you don't have it" #gotPMF ?
Discussion
Andrew Tye
Andrew Tye
Maker
Pro
Hey PH, I'm sorry...I've been wanting to make this for months and couldn't help myself any longer! 🙈
Shivendra Soni
Shivendra Soni
@awt How does it work? What factors does it take into consideration?
Andrew Tye
Andrew Tye
Maker
Pro
@shivendra_soni basically everyone says that if you have to ask whether you have it, then you don't...that is the only factor 😂
Cedrik Dudek
Cedrik Dudek
This is a joke... -.-
Andrew Tye
Andrew Tye
Maker
Pro
@cedrik_dudek as in not funny and I should take it down? i would be glad to hear that if so...
