Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Product Hunt
See Product Hunt’s 117 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Product Hunt Rewind 2022
Ranked #1 for today
Product Hunt Rewind 2022
Your 2022 on Product Hunt
Visit
Upvote 79
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bet you didn’t see this one coming. Introducing, for the first time ever, Product Hunt Rewind. Find out how your contributions helped shape Product Hunt in 2022 and how you compare to other users. 👀
Launched in
Product Hunt
,
Community
by
Product Hunt
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Product Hunt
The place to discover your next favorite thing.
961
reviews
150.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Product Hunt Rewind 2022 by
Product Hunt
was hunted by
Cristina Bunea
in
Product Hunt
,
Community
. Made by
Cristina Bunea
,
Alan Simon
,
Alexis Bronchart
,
Bharat Chhabra
,
Jamie Sprowl
,
John Grange
,
Julian Lord
,
Kyler Phillips
,
Richard Siwady
,
Sachindra Ariyasinghe
and
Sarah Wright
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
Product Hunt
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 936 users. It first launched on November 26th, 2013.
Upvotes
79
Comments
17
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#39
Report