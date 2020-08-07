  1. Home
Get new unreleased apps every Friday. Text (415) 481-3148.

#5 Product of the DayToday
Missing an invite to the most hyped TestFlight apps? We were too. So we made a thing. Send us a text at (415) 481-3148 and we will send you a new unreleased app every Friday. Sorry, our text provider is only able to serve the US and Canada for now.
Aaron O'Leary
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Aaron from Product Hunt here. We recently saw how popular TestFlights apps were becoming but realised there was no real simple way to discover them. That's why we built Product Hunt Early to help everyone discover new unreleased apps and to help makers find beta testers for their apps. Simply text +1(415)481-3148 to subscribe and every Friday at 10am PT we will send you a new app to test out. (US and Canada users with iPhone only, sorry we are working on it!) If you're a maker you can also submit your app to be sent out here
