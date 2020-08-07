Product Hunt Early
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Aaron from Product Hunt here. We recently saw how popular TestFlights apps were becoming but realised there was no real simple way to discover them. That's why we built Product Hunt Early to help everyone discover new unreleased apps and to help makers find beta testers for their apps. Simply text +1(415)481-3148 to subscribe and every Friday at 10am PT we will send you a new app to test out. (US and Canada users with iPhone only, sorry we are working on it!) If you're a maker you can also submit your app to be sent out here
