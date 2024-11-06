Subscribe
Home
Product
Portals by Ply
Ranked #5 for today
Portals by Ply
Forms powered by AI and your data
Visit
Upvote 224
Free Options
Ply portals are powerful form-like experiences that are connected to your data in real time. Combine your processes, AI and business logic to make your ideal customer workflows. No coding required.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
No-Code
by
Ply
Stats
About this launch
Ply
building features into your existing stack, with no-code
30
reviews
Follow
Portals by Ply by
Ply
was hunted by
Yaniv Tross
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
No-Code
. Made by
Yaniv Tross
,
Guy Schlider
,
Zohar Sakal
,
Gabby Millatiner
,
Maayan Abenina-Adar
,
Yael Pery
,
Lidor Kook
,
Ori Yosfan
,
Idan Sudaey
,
Ben Bartrop
,
Alex Novik
and
Ohad Lichtenstein
. Featured on November 20th, 2024.
Ply
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on March 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
224
Comments
34
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#17
