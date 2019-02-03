Pop-ups from Dashly
Streamline your customer journey with pop-ups and the platform. Capture the leads with different forms and content. Qualify them to divide into segments for more personalized value prop. Finally, activate them into your new features or notify about the regular payment. That's an out-of-the-box solution - no coding skills!
Pros:
I've made a nice pop-up myself, without coding. Moreover, Dashly is much more than just pop-ups.Cons:
Need time to get used to it, but then it's lovely
It's a quick and simple way to test product hypothesesЕлена Стрункина has used this product for one month.
Pros:
Simple and fast. It took me just 5 minutes to make a very nice pop-up by my own. Love it!Cons:
Well you still need a designer to create branding illustrations for pop-ups.
Less is more.Nekamenskaya has used this product for one month.
Discussion
DmitriyMaker@dmitryiv · Dashly
Hey, Product Hunters! I’m Dima, CEO at Dashly (ex. Carrrot) We’re going to the Bay Area (SaaStr + StartupGrind) till the end of February. Would be happy to receive your feedback personally. TLDR; Last time we launched here was the first public release of our product - October 8th - 2nd Product of the Day. The whole text that I’ve written last time didn’t work out, so this text is on point. The last launch showed that SaaS is more likely to use Dashly - so this launch is for you, guys! Pop-ups tend to be popular again among SaaS. We developed Pop-Up Builder to save your time - you don’t need to code the notifications in the product any more - launch the pop-up within 5 minutes and check whether your hypo works or not - be agile and check your ideas faster. - Meet your new user with the qualification pop-up then place them into a particular segment to provide the value of your product in a proper way. (Dashly is a platform that collects the visitor and user data - then you can create sequences with Auto Messages based on their behavior). - Make them comfortable while learning the product - add onboarding pop-ups that activate them into key features. - Just a few clicks, an image, and a button - that’s it! - your pop-up about an upcoming webinar or a new feature is ready. Don’t be afraid to engage users. Don’t forget to check whether the user saw your guide not to be annoying or push them further. We don’t charge for seats or active contacts, the only thing you need to know is your monthly traffic. All the features are available during the 2 weeks trial. We’re extremely excited about the early adopters, that’s why we’d love to support directly every Product Hunter!
Alex Derby@new_user_855bc66d42
Love it! Now users of my raw vegan juice shop will see the dopest pop-ups. Thank you! 🙌 🎉
Owen Far@owenfar1 · Mastering Web Development
Popups can never be great. But for those who still use them, this looks pretty cool
Irina Shafranskaya@irina_shafranskaya
Pop-up builder is my new Lego, like it!
DmitriyMaker@dmitryiv · Dashly
@irina_shafranskaya thx!
Jan Januska@janjanuska · Founder of SEO audit tool Spotibo
It seems to be a good alternative to Intercom, good luck :).
Alena KorpulaMaker@alena_korpula · Marketing manager, Carrrot.io
@janjanuska thank you :) That's really nice to hear 😊 Look around Dashly, ask questions and let's get a live demo - just message me 😉
