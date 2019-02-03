Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Pop-ups from Dashly

Pop-ups from Dashly

Add pop-ups to your customers’ journey at Dashly💣

get it
#4 Product of the DayFebruary 04, 2019

Streamline your customer journey with pop-ups and the platform. Capture the leads with different forms and content. Qualify them to divide into segments for more personalized value prop. Finally, activate them into your new features or notify about the regular payment. That's an out-of-the-box solution - no coding skills!

Around the web
20 Pop-ups for your inspiration - Dashly - MediumThe world of pop-ups is wonderful, interesting and is limited only by your fantasy. Pop-ups help you to start a conversation with visitor, capture leads, activate, retain and so much more. Dashly clients can now make professionally designed pop-ups easy as 1-2-3 without designers' and developers' help with our new Pop-up Builder.
MediumDashly
Creating a pop-up is easier than building a Lego!Right into a Christmas stocking we put our long awaited feature and a great gift for all developers who can now spend their time listening to Carol of The Bells instead of composing pop-ups. Now you can create remarkable pop-ups with no sweat with the help ofthe easy Dashly drag-n-drop builder.
Dashly blog

Reviews

Maksym Kolpakov
Lev Gubin
Юрий Павленко
 +23 reviews
View all 3 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Елена Стрункина
    Елена СтрункинаI'm here to enjoy
    Pros: 

    I've made a nice pop-up myself, without coding. Moreover, Dashly is much more than just pop-ups.

    Cons: 

    Need time to get used to it, but then it's lovely

    It's a quick and simple way to test product hypotheses

    Елена Стрункина has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  • Nekamenskaya
    NekamenskayaGreen and healthy
    Pros: 

    Simple and fast. It took me just 5 minutes to make a very nice pop-up by my own. Love it!

    Cons: 

    Well you still need a designer to create branding illustrations for pop-ups.

    Less is more.

    Nekamenskaya has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Makers
Dmitriy
Dmitriy
Roman Eaton
Roman Eaton
Valery Fenskaya
Valery Fenskaya
Alena Korpula
Alena Korpula
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Dmitriy
DmitriyMaker@dmitryiv · Dashly
Hey, Product Hunters! I’m Dima, CEO at Dashly (ex. Carrrot) We’re going to the Bay Area (SaaStr + StartupGrind) till the end of February. Would be happy to receive your feedback personally. TLDR; Last time we launched here was the first public release of our product - October 8th - 2nd Product of the Day. The whole text that I’ve written last time didn’t work out, so this text is on point. The last launch showed that SaaS is more likely to use Dashly - so this launch is for you, guys! Pop-ups tend to be popular again among SaaS. We developed Pop-Up Builder to save your time - you don’t need to code the notifications in the product any more - launch the pop-up within 5 minutes and check whether your hypo works or not - be agile and check your ideas faster. - Meet your new user with the qualification pop-up then place them into a particular segment to provide the value of your product in a proper way. (Dashly is a platform that collects the visitor and user data - then you can create sequences with Auto Messages based on their behavior). - Make them comfortable while learning the product - add onboarding pop-ups that activate them into key features. - Just a few clicks, an image, and a button - that’s it! - your pop-up about an upcoming webinar or a new feature is ready. Don’t be afraid to engage users. Don’t forget to check whether the user saw your guide not to be annoying or push them further. We don’t charge for seats or active contacts, the only thing you need to know is your monthly traffic. All the features are available during the 2 weeks trial. We’re extremely excited about the early adopters, that’s why we’d love to support directly every Product Hunter!
Upvote (9)·
Alex Derby
Alex Derby@new_user_855bc66d42
Love it! Now users of my raw vegan juice shop will see the dopest pop-ups. Thank you! 🙌 🎉
Upvote (4)·
Owen Far
Owen Far@owenfar1 · Mastering Web Development
Popups can never be great. But for those who still use them, this looks pretty cool
Upvote (3)·
Irina Shafranskaya
Irina Shafranskaya@irina_shafranskaya
Pop-up builder is my new Lego, like it!
Upvote (2)·
Dmitriy
DmitriyMaker@dmitryiv · Dashly
@irina_shafranskaya thx!
Upvote ·
Jan Januska
Jan Januska@janjanuska · Founder of SEO audit tool Spotibo
It seems to be a good alternative to Intercom, good luck :).
Upvote (1)·
Alena Korpula
Alena KorpulaMaker@alena_korpula · Marketing manager, Carrrot.io
@janjanuska thank you :) That's really nice to hear 😊 Look around Dashly, ask questions and let's get a live demo - just message me 😉
Upvote (1)·