    Get summaries of podcast episodes as they go live

    PodSnap.AI is an AI web app that sends you text and audio summaries of podcast episodes as soon as they come out. You can stay up-to-date with your favorite podcasts, and easily decide which episodes you'd like to listen to.
    PodSnap.AIget a summary email for every new podcast episode
