Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Plotline
Plotline
In-app engagement platform for consumer apps
Visit
Upvote 50
30-day free trial
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Plotline enables growth and marketing teams in consumer companies to build native in-app experiences for their users, to improve feature adoption and retention. We help you engage your users on the app without any developer effort.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
Marketing automation
by
Plotline
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Plotline
In-app engagement platform for consumer apps
0
reviews
52
followers
Follow for updates
Plotline by
Plotline
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Shubham Jindal
,
Adarsh Tadimari
,
Aditya Bhattacharyya
,
Rajat M
,
Avani Mangal
,
Rajat M
,
Aditya Kansal
and
Vinay Patwal
. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
Plotline
is not rated yet. This is Plotline's first launch.
Upvotes
50
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report