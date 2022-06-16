Products
Plezi One
Ranked #2 for today
Plezi One
All-you-need web marketing toolkit for small B2B businesses
The perfect toolkit for overwhelmed marketers to launch and develop your B2B inbound marketing strategy:
📈 Acquisition and SEO dashboards
🎣 Conversion boost thanks to forms and lead magnets
💌 Engagement automation with email campaigns
Launched in
Analytics
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing automation
by
Plezi
About this launch
Plezi
NextGen B2B marketing automation for overwhelmed marketers
2
reviews
59
followers
Follow for updates
Plezi One by
Plezi
was hunted by
Benoit COLLET
in
Analytics
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Benoit COLLET
,
Paul-Louis Valat
,
Charles Dolisy
,
Renaud de Lacotte
,
Adeline lemercier
,
Lisa
,
Marie Nodet
,
Lucile Rivière
,
Clarisse Jouassain
and
Nabila El Bouzari
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
Plezi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Plezi's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
35
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#21
