This is the latest launch from GoSquared
See GoSquared’s 23 previous launches →
Playbooks, by GoSquared
Ranked #9 for today
Playbooks, by GoSquared
Send your next email campaign in 3 clicks
Sending an email campaign is stressful, and takes tons of work to do well. Onboarding emails. Feature announcements. Win-back campaigns. Stop reinventing the wheel — use a Playbook to send in just 3 clicks, backed by data and 10 years of research.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing automation
by
GoSquared
About this launch
GoSquared
Turn visitors into customers.
36
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Playbooks, by GoSquared by
GoSquared
was hunted by
James Gill
in
Customer Communication
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
James Gill
,
JT
,
Russell Vaughan
and
Matt Collier
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
GoSquared
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on February 6th, 2014.
Upvotes
11
Comments
9
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#33
