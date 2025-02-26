Launches
Platus (YC F24)
Platus (YC F24)
Your AI Paralegal
We’re launching our AI-first workspace, where legal teams get a powerful toolkit: a simple chat assistant backed by your company’s full knowledge base, cases, docs, internal templates, and a suite of useful AI agents.
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
Platus (YC F24)
Your AI Paralegal
5 out of 5.0
Platus (YC F24)
Felix Gerlach
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
Felix Gerlach
Alexander Sporenberg
Featured on February 27th, 2025.
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Platus (YC F24)'s first launch.