This is the latest launch from Perplexity
Perplexity for iPhone

Perplexity for iPhone

Search and discovery with AI

Free
Embed
Perplexity gives you instant answers and information on any topic, with up-to-date sources. It's like having a superpower on your phone that allows you to search, discover, research and learn faster than ever before.
Launched in iOS, Artificial Intelligence, Search
Perplexity
About this launch
Perplexity
PerplexityAsk anything
10 reviews
250
followers
Perplexity for iPhone by
Perplexity
was hunted by
Henry Modisett
in iOS, Artificial Intelligence, Search. Made by
Henry Modisett
,
Johnny Ho
and
Arsen Ohanyan
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Perplexity
is rated 4.7/5 by 10 users. It first launched on February 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
43
Vote chart
Comments: 7
7
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#90