This is a launch from Perplexity See 6 previous launches

Perplexity Deep Research Save hours of time in-depth research and analysis Visit Upvote 94

Perplexity Deep Research saves you hours by conducting in-depth research and analysis on your behalf. It performs dozens of searches, reads hundreds of sources, and delivers expert-level reports in minutes. Free for all, with unlimited access for Pro users.

Meet the team Show more Show more