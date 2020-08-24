Parity Bar
Not everyone earns a US salary
Hi, again Producthunt! 🎉 Yesterday I set myself a challenge (after being dared by @rahrahyah). I wanted to create a startup in 24 hours. I got inspired by @wesbos his Pricing Power Parity he used for his courses. What is PPP you're asking? "Purchasing power parity (PPP) is a measurement of prices in different countries that uses the prices of specific goods to compare the absolute purchasing power of the countries' currencies." 🤔 Why give discounts? Offering discounts for lower index countries gives them a chance to also move forward with their business. It's unfair that everyone has to pay the same price for a product. I'm currently sitting out corona in Bali. What I never realized is, that the average salary in Bali, Indonesia is $133 per month 🤯. They have no fair chance online with salary gaps this big! 😡 The problem So, offering PPP discounts is an amazing way to help people out. But, offering these kinds of discounts can be quite hard, so I set myself out to make it easier. It also seemed like a small enough scope to build in one day. 🤷♂️ So, what is Parity Bar? Parity Bar makes it super easy to give discounts to customers around the world, based on their location. 1. You add your discounts 2. Style the banners 3. Add the script to the website 4. And the tool does the magic! It's free to use up to 10.000 visitors. After this I gotta charge a little bit, to pay for all the APIs and server costs. 💰 Don't worry, there are no monthly subscription! You can simply buy pageview credits, which are added to your account. I've already started offering it myself on most of my product websites. Are you going to help your customers too? Small footnote. I made this startup in less than 24 hours. Let's hope the server will survive the first flood 🤞
