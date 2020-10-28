Panelbear Analytics

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Anthony
MakerFounder @ Panelbear
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I’m Anthony, and I started Panelbear as I “scratched my own itch” after not feeling at home in any of the existing solutions in the analytics space. 🚀 Why does Panelbear exist? If you own a website, you probably want to know how is it doing over time. For example: - How many visitors come each day? - Which pages are trending? - What are the top countries? - How fast is my site loading in each country? At this point, you are probably thinking of using something like Google Analytics, but then you have to worry about ensuring your setup is fully compliant with privacy regulations like GDPR, or things like the transfer of personal data between EU-US. Fines are pretty big even for small websites, not to mention that many of these tools invade on the privacy of your visitors, and may even sell your data to third-parties. Have you heard of the phrase: "if you're not paying for the product, you are the product"? Soon you find yourself in a nightmare of cookie banners, keeping records of consent and a complicated setup when all you really wanted was to understand how your website is being used, not to track the personal data of your visitors and be liable for it! As Joe Armstrong once said: "You wanted a banana but what you got was a gorilla holding the banana and the entire jungle". This is why Panelbear exists. After trying out most privacy-friendly solutions out there, I never felt at home with any of them, they were doing either too little, or too much. Having worked for several years building large-scale infrastructure for one of Europe’s largest search platforms, I took up the challenge and decided to start Panelbear and join the privacy-friendly analytics ecosystem. 🏔 Alternatives There's already plenty of fantastic tools out there, for example Fathom and Plausible. And while Panelbear offers similar features, our aim is to become a more "complete toolset" for your website. Many of the analytics features are already available, but we're just getting started! 🔥 Some of the things our users love - Super simple setup - No cookie notice needed 🍪 - Blazingly fast everything, 200+ edge locations around the world ⚡️ - Global site speed metrics out-of-the-box - Simple pricing, and flexible quotas - Friendly support if you need it We’re launching more features soon, for example: visualising the flow of traffic across your pages, detailed metric reports and drill down by any metric so you can slice and dice the data any way you want! You can get started for free with our Hobby plan, and once you are ready for more there’s paid plans available for businesses and larger websites. There are no hidden fees and we will not charge you for sudden traffic spikes if your site becomes popular. We are a small business too, so we understand that you need flexibility as well. I feel incredibly lucky, just launched some weeks ago with a few posts here and there, and Panelbear is already handling millions of page views for various websites! It’s been a crazy ride so far 😀 Let me know what you think, I would love your feedback! I'm happy to answer any questions too! You can DM me on twitter too if you prefer: @anthonynsimon
