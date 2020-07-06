Outfunnel
Andrus Purde
Maker
Why would anyone (sane) build yet another marketing automation tool? There are dozens of really good marketing tools, but they are difficult to connect to your sales stack. There are also many monolithic tools that do “everything” but they’re increasingly hard to use, and come with a hefty price tag. As a result, SMBs struggle to get sales and marketing working together. So we built Outfunnel, the marketing tool that drives revenue in at least three ways. First, our secret sauce: ridiculously deep integrations with CRMs (Pipedrive and Copper, Hubspot CRM coming soon). Access all your CRM contacts, tags and custom fields. Sync email and web events back to the sales tool. Second, our email automation features are designed to be used where sales and marketing need to work together. So you can: * Get web and email engagement based lead scoring synced to your CRM * Use contact owner from the CRM as sender of the email * Track replies in addition to opens and clicks * See revenue metrics in addition to usual campaign stats Third, Outfunnel unifies web, email and CRM data to provide useful insights. For example, you can see which traffic sources convert best for your business. Over to you, Producthunt community. Keen to hear your questions, feedback and suggestions!
