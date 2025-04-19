Launches
Open-source TTS with emotion & voice cloning
Orpheus TTS is the open-source TTS using a Llama-3b backbone for human-like speech with natural emotion/intonation. Features zero-shot cloning, guided emotion & low latency streaming.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
About this launch
Orpheus TTS
Orpheus TTS by
Orpheus TTS
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Amu
and
Elias Fizesan
. Featured on April 20th, 2025.
Orpheus TTS
is not rated yet. This is Orpheus TTS's first launch.