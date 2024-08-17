Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Origin
Origin
The #1 app to invest, get advice & track spend.
Visit
Upvote 29
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Origin unites your finances with our all-in-one platform. Our app helps you budget, actively invest, and grow your savings with up to 5.8% APY (promotional rate). Plus, create a will and get AI-powered financial guidance when you need it.
Launched in
Fintech
Investing
Personal Finance
by
Origin
About this launch
Origin
The #1 app to invest, get advice & track spend.
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Origin by
Origin
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Matthew Watson
,
Alex Lavian
,
Rachel Cantor
,
Gustavo Silva
,
Atul Kakkar
,
Liz Harder
,
Ben Rounds
,
Phounsouk
,
Alex Gazzillo
,
Daniel Kaplan
,
Alex Pigott
and
Matt Shapiro
. Featured on September 5th, 2024.
Origin
is not rated yet. This is Origin's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report