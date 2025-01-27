Launches
Orate
Orate
The AI toolkit for speech
Generate speech, transcribe audio, isolate and change voices with a unified API that works with leading AI providers like OpenAI, ElevenLabs and AssemblyAI.
Launch tags:
API
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
Orate
The AI toolkit for speech
Orate by
Orate
was hunted by
flo merian
in
API
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Hayden Bleasel
. Featured on January 31st, 2025.
Orate
is not rated yet. This is Orate's first launch.