Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Orate
Orate

Orate

The AI toolkit for speech
Generate speech, transcribe audio, isolate and change voices with a unified API that works with leading AI providers like OpenAI, ElevenLabs and AssemblyAI.
Free
Launch tags:
APIArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

Orate gallery image
Orate gallery image
Orate gallery image
Orate gallery image
Orate gallery image
Orate gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Orate
Orate
The AI toolkit for speech
73
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Orate by
Orate
was hunted by
flo merian
in API, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Hayden Bleasel
. Featured on January 31st, 2025.
Orate
is not rated yet. This is Orate's first launch.