Open Interpreter
Open Interpreter
Control your computer with natural language
Summarize PDFs, visualize datasets, and control your browser— all from a ChatGPT-like interface in your terminal.
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
Open Interpreter
About this launch
Open Interpreter
Control your computer with natural language.
91
followers
Open Interpreter by
Open Interpreter
was hunted by
Killian Lucas
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Killian Lucas
. Featured on September 3rd, 2023.
Open Interpreter
is not rated yet. This is Open Interpreter's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report