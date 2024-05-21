Launches
OAM AI
OAM AI
AI concierge for your short-term rental
I help your BNB guests, check-in & out, find things in your house and provide real-time recommendations. This is the first tool we built in a suite of tools that will help you manage your short-term rental autonomously without human intervention.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Home Automation
by
OAM AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Render
656 upvotes
Thanks to render for making deploying apps incredibly easy and intuitive!
Twilio
0 upvotes
Thanks to Twilio for helping us with our SMS integration!
OpenAI Assistants API
158 upvotes
Thanks to Assistants for helping us manage agents and file retrieval!
About this launch
OAM AI
AI Concierge For Short-Term Rentals
OAM AI by
OAM AI
was hunted by
Hamoun Karami
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Home Automation
. Made by
Hamoun Karami
and
Andrea Bulgarelli
. Featured on June 4th, 2024.
OAM AI
is not rated yet. This is OAM AI's first launch.
Upvotes
56
Comments
30
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
