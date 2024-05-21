Launches
OAM AI

AI concierge for your short-term rental

Free Options
I help your BNB guests, check-in & out, find things in your house and provide real-time recommendations. This is the first tool we built in a suite of tools that will help you manage your short-term rental autonomously without human intervention.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Render
Render
656 upvotes
Thanks to render for making deploying apps incredibly easy and intuitive!
Twilio
Twilio
0 upvotes
Thanks to Twilio for helping us with our SMS integration!
OpenAI Assistants API
OpenAI Assistants API
158 upvotes
Thanks to Assistants for helping us manage agents and file retrieval!
