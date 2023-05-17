Products
Nudge
Gamify user journeys within minutes using APIs
Nudge is a low-code gamification platform for consumer companies to gamify their user journeys within minutes using APIs. This enables product teams to increase user retention, engagement, and reduce churn.
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
SaaS
by
Nudge
About this launch
Nudge
Gamify user journeys within minutes using APIs
Nudge by
Nudge
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Gaurav Rawat
and
Kanishka Thakur
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
Nudge
is not rated yet. This is Nudge's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
