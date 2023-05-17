Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Nudge

Nudge

Gamify user journeys within minutes using APIs

Free Options
Embed
Nudge is a low-code gamification platform for consumer companies to gamify their user journeys within minutes using APIs. This enables product teams to increase user retention, engagement, and reduce churn.
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
SaaS
 by
Nudge
Designfly
Ad
A modern design solution for startups
About this launch
NudgeGamify user journeys within minutes using APIs
0
reviews
30
followers
Nudge by
Nudge
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in User Experience, Analytics, SaaS. Made by
Gaurav Rawat
and
Kanishka Thakur
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
Nudge
is not rated yet. This is Nudge's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-