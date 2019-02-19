NPS rebuilt for Customer Success - gather feedback, send targeted surveys, and analyze satisfaction across a business’s users. Brought to you by the team at Vitally. 100% free for B2B SaaS teams 🤘
Jamie Davidson Maker CEO/Co-Founder at Vitally 🤘
👋 Hunters! NPS for B2B SaaS is NPS rebuilt for Customer Success teams. We do everything you’d expect an NPS tool to do (in-app surveys, analytics, feedback search), but we also tackle problems specific to B2B SaaS teams: - View and filter accounts by NPS scores (both overall as well as by number of promoters, passives, and detractors) - Setup advanced rules to target surveys to specific accounts - Analyze average NPS scores across accounts and segments - Setup alerts that fire when account owners give low scores. Oh, and it’s 100% free for B2B SaaS teams ❤️ We also have a live demo of things at https://piedpiper.vitally.io/hq/nps A bit more about us: Vitally is a Customer Success platform that wraps your unified customer data with powerful analytics, alerts, and workflows to help you build successful customers. Again, our NPS solution is 100% free, but if you’d like to take advantage of our full platform, use the discount code productHuntNPSDiscount to get 25% off for your first 2 months. Cheers! 🍻
