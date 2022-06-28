Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Notionlytics
Ranked #11 for today
Notionlytics
Page analytics for your Notion workspace!
Visit
Upvote 19
10% OFF ALL PLANS
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Notionlytics is a page analytics app for your Notion workspace! Embed tracking widgets into your Notion page and reveal info about the traffic that goes through it. 💯 Try it out! 👉 https://notionlytics.com/ Works with both private and public pages.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Tech
,
Notion
by
Notionlytics
Follow for updates
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
A collection of product updates across all of Shopify
About this launch
Notionlytics
Page analytics for your Notion workspace
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Notionlytics by
Notionlytics
was hunted by
Max Prilutskiy
in
Analytics
,
Tech
,
Notion
. Made by
Max Prilutskiy
and
Veronica Prilutskaya
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Notionlytics
is not rated yet. This is Notionlytics's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#21
Report