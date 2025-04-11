Launches
Notion Mail
This is a launch from Notion
See 20 previous launches
19. Notion Mail
The first inbox that thinks like you
Introducing Notion Mail: it organizes itself, drafts emails, and schedules meetings any way you’d like. Connect your Gmail—it’s free to get started.
Email
Productivity
Notion
Notion
The all-in-one workspace
4.78 out of 5.0
102
8
#19
#32
Notion Mail by
Notion
was hunted by
Katie Chang
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
terry
,
Andrew Milich
,
Jason Ginsberg
,
Natalie Almosa
,
Ryan Kuang
,
NS
,
Sunny Li
,
Arpeet Kale
,
ByeongChan Lee
and
Gilbert Zhang
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Notion
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 3,066 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.