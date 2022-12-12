Products
Notes for ChatGPT
Notes for ChatGPT

Save your conversations in ChatGPT as notes in Zoho Notebook

Free
Say hello to Zoho Notebook extension for ChatGPT! Now, save all your conversations as notes in the Notebook app without switching tabs. Ask all your questions in ChatGPT and save the whole or each conversation as a note in Notebook.
Launched in Productivity, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence by
Zoho
Burb
About this launch
Zoho
ZohoYour Life's Work, Powered By Our Life's Work
443reviews
188
followers
Notes for ChatGPT by
Zoho
was hunted by
Ashok Ramamoorthy
in Productivity, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ashok Ramamoorthy
,
Sivakumar
and
Kavya
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Zoho
is rated 4.6/5 by 407 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2014.
20
1
#20
#120