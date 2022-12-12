Products
This is the latest launch from Zoho
See Zoho’s 63 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Notes for ChatGPT
Ranked #20 for today
Notes for ChatGPT
Save your conversations in ChatGPT as notes in Zoho Notebook
Visit
Upvote 20
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Say hello to Zoho Notebook extension for ChatGPT! Now, save all your conversations as notes in the Notebook app without switching tabs. Ask all your questions in ChatGPT and save the whole or each conversation as a note in Notebook.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Zoho
About this launch
Zoho
Your Life's Work, Powered By Our Life's Work
443
reviews
188
followers
Follow for updates
Notes for ChatGPT by
Zoho
was hunted by
Ashok Ramamoorthy
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ashok Ramamoorthy
,
Sivakumar
and
Kavya
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Zoho
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 407 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2014.
Upvotes
20
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#120
Report