  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Apple
    See Apple’s 299 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. New Mac mini with M4 Pro Chip
    New Mac mini with M4 Pro Chip

    New Mac mini with M4 Pro Chip

    Apple's smallest desktop ever

    Payment Required
    The new, smaller Mac mini with the M4 or M4 Pro chip. Built for Apple Intelligence. Now with front and back ports. And the first carbon-neutral Mac.
    Launched in
    Apple
     by
    Apple
    About this launch
    Apple
    AppleThink Different
    276reviews
    3.4K
    followers
    New Mac mini with M4 Pro Chip by
    Apple
    was hunted by
    Ankit Sharma
    in Apple. Featured on October 31st, 2024.
    Apple
    is rated 4.5/5 by 267 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
    Upvotes
    57
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -