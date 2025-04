NeuralAgent The First AI Agent That Lives and Works on Your Desktop Visit Upvote 60

NeuralAgent is a local AI agent that runs on your desktop and completes tasks like a human — it moves your mouse, types, clicks, scrolls, and gets work done from a single prompt. No cloud. No VM. Just your OS and your agent.

