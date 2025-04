n8nChat Create automations in seconds by generating n8n workflows Visit Upvote 85

n8nChat brings AI directly into your n8n workflow editor. Describe what you want to automate in plain English, and watch as it instantly generates complete nodes and workflows. Like Cursor but for n8n, it can create, edit, debug, and optimize your workflows.

