Skyvern is an open source no-code web agent builder that helps you build AI agents that can browse the web and take actions. Skyvern's agents score a state-of-the-art 85.8% on the WebVoyager benchmark. Companies currently use Skyvern to automate things like: 1. Job applications 2. Automated Invoice retrieval 3. Filling contact forms for multi-channel outreach 4. Purchasing 5. IT onboarding / offboarding workflows 6. Filling out government forms
This is the 3rd launch from Skyvern. View more
Automate Browser Based Workflows with AI
Skyvern
Launching today
Skyvern helps companies automate browser-based workflows using LLMs and Computer Vision, fully automating manual workflows and replacing brittle or unreliable scripts.
Free Options
Launch tags:Open Source•SaaS•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Be the first to comment