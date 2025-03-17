Subscribe
This is a launch from Mistral AI
Mistral small 3.1

The best model in its weight class
Introducing Mistral Small 3.1. Multimodal, Apache 2.0, outperforms Gemma 3 and GPT 4o-mini.
Artificial Intelligence

Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses
Mistral small 3.1 by
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Arthur Mensch
and
margaret jennings
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.