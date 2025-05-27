Launches
Mistral Agents API
This is a launch from Mistral AI
See 10 previous launches
Mistral Agents API
Build capable AI agents with memory & tools
Mistral AI's new Agents API helps developers build AI agents with persistent memory, tool use (code execution, web search, image gen, MCP) & orchestration. Simplifies complex, actionable AI workflows.
Launch tags:
API
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Launch discussions
Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses
4.8 out of 5.0
Mistral Agents API by
Mistral AI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
margaret jennings
and
Arthur Mensch
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Mistral AI
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.