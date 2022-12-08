Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mindpal
Ranked #6 for today
Mindpal
Culture driven talent pool
Visit
Upvote 138
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With Remote on the grow – Culture, Motivation and People Skills are more important than ever. Hire Talented Software Engineers who are just like you.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Mindpal
About this launch
Mindpal
Culture-Driven Talent Pool
5
reviews
233
followers
Follow for updates
Mindpal by
Mindpal
was hunted by
Chris Parjaszewski
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Bartlomiej Gubala
,
Hanna Piguła
,
Michał Sułek
,
Justyna Grabowska
,
Patryk Besler
,
Bart Dmitruk
and
Michal Paluch
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Mindpal
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is Mindpal's first launch.
Upvotes
138
Comments
16
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#52
Report