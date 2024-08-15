Subscribe
Chat-based AI-Mental Health Coach for iOS
MindGuide is your personal AI-powered companion for therapy, life coaching, and expert advice. Navigate life's challenges, achieve your goals, and enhance your mental well-being with a trusted companion always in your pocket, just a touch away.
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Health
MindGuide
MindGuide
Chat-based AI-Mental Health Coach for iOS
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Health
Made by
Jannik
. Featured on August 16th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is MindGuide's first launch.
