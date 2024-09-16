Future AGI

Your AI Agent’s Truth Graph: From Symptoms to Solutions

World’s first comprehensive evaluation, observability and optimization platform to help enterprises achieve 99% accuracy in AI applications across software and hardware.
Turn raw traces into actionable reliability insights: auto-cluster recurring failures and hallucinations, link them to root causes with guided fixes, and track agent-level performance over time across cohorts and user journeys.
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Nikhil Pareek
Maker
Hey PH community! Nikhil here, Founder & CEO at Future AGI. Today, I’m really excited to share Agent Compass, something no other Agent monitoring or evaluation tool offers and we are the first one. Why did we build this? Over the past few months, I kept seeing the same problem across AI teams: debugging agents is chaotic. Teams would spend hours digging through logs and dashboards, trying to piece together why an agent failed. One small change in a prompt, a tool, or a data source could cascade into errors that nobody could fully trace. I’ve literally watched engineers spend days chasing failures, only to realize the root cause was something completely unexpected. And to make things worse, the current evaluation tools don’t really help. They just flag that something broke, without giving any clue about why or how to fix it. How does it actually work? Agent Compass is a zero-config evaluation tool for AI agents. It automatically identifies issues like hallucinations, traces their causes across prompts, tools, retrievals, and guardrails, and suggests fixes that teams can apply right away. Instead of looking at errors one by one, it shows patterns across your entire agent fleet, making debugging faster and more reliable. It builds a truth graph for your agents by linking errors across prompts, tools, and execution steps. It automatically clusters failures into a small set of root causes and generates an error tree that shows how one issue cascades across the workflow. Instead of drowning in fragmented traces and logs, you get a clear narrative of what broke, why it happened, and how to fix it. With zero-config evals, setup takes just a few lines of code. Debugging stops being a full-time job and starts becoming a fast, reliable process. Where we’re headed This is revolutionary. The vision is to make AI agents as reliable and predictable as traditional software, no matter how complex their workflows become. This will bring us closer to true autonomous reliability. Thanks for checking this out. I’d love to hear your thoughts, and how your team handles debugging multi-tool AI agents today! ▶️ Debug your AI agents in 5mins. - Try Agent Compass for free-> https://shorturl.at/IDK32 - Tech Docs -> https://shorturl.at/Y6sCD - Research Paper -> https://arxiv.org/abs/2509.14647
Dongnan

Agent Compass is exactly what we needed to debug AI agents systematically. Love how it auto-clusters failures and hallucinations—no more guessing games.

Nikhil Pareek
Maker

@cyrusandrew Thank you :)

Velalagan M

Debugging LLM workflows is a nightmare. Agent Compass really gives a narrative of what broke, why, and how to fix it in minutes — that’s a game changer for AI teams.

Nikhil Pareek
Maker

@vel_alagan true that!

Parth Jain

🚀 Debugging agents finally feels structured - auto-clustering failures into root causes is such a time-saver!

Abhishek Dhama

Future AGI feels like a much-needed layer in the AI stack. Too many teams still treat hallucination and reliability issues reactively. This flips the model into proactive observability.

What stands out:

👉 Zero-configuration setup lowers adoption friction (critical for busy eng/product teams).

👉 The ‘Truth Graph’ approach makes continuous monitoring and optimization more intuitive.

👉 Actionable suggestions + clustering root causes is exactly what accelerates debugging at scale.

From my perspective, the real unlock will be how this drives trust for both enterprise buyers and end-users. As AI observability becomes a baseline expectation, I can see Future AGI becoming the equivalent of ‘New Relic for AI systems.’ Excited to see where you take it 🚀