Future AGI
Your AI Agent's Truth Graph to diagnose symptoms
Turn raw traces into actionable reliability insights: auto-cluster recurring failures and hallucinations, link them to root causes with guided fixes, and track agent-level performance over time across cohorts and user journeys.
Agent Compass is exactly what we needed to debug AI agents systematically. Love how it auto-clusters failures and hallucinations—no more guessing games.
@cyrusandrew Thank you :)
Debugging LLM workflows is a nightmare. Agent Compass really gives a narrative of what broke, why, and how to fix it in minutes — that’s a game changer for AI teams.
@vel_alagan true that!
🚀 Debugging agents finally feels structured - auto-clustering failures into root causes is such a time-saver!
Future AGI feels like a much-needed layer in the AI stack. Too many teams still treat hallucination and reliability issues reactively. This flips the model into proactive observability.
What stands out:
👉 Zero-configuration setup lowers adoption friction (critical for busy eng/product teams).
👉 The ‘Truth Graph’ approach makes continuous monitoring and optimization more intuitive.
👉 Actionable suggestions + clustering root causes is exactly what accelerates debugging at scale.
From my perspective, the real unlock will be how this drives trust for both enterprise buyers and end-users. As AI observability becomes a baseline expectation, I can see Future AGI becoming the equivalent of ‘New Relic for AI systems.’ Excited to see where you take it 🚀