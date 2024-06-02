Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Midday
Midday
Run your business smarter
Visit
Upvote 60
Public Beta Plan
•
Free
An all-in-one tool for freelancers, contractors, consultants, and micro businesses to monitor financial health, time-track projects, store files, and send invoices.
Launched in
Open Source
SaaS
GitHub
+1 by
Midday
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Midday
Run your business smarter
1
review
Follow
Midday by
Midday
was hunted by
Pontus Abrahamsson
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
GitHub
. Made by
Pontus Abrahamsson
and
Viktor Hofte
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Midday
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Midday's first launch.
Upvotes
60
Comments
31
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report