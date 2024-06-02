Subscribe
An all-in-one tool for freelancers, contractors, consultants, and micro businesses to monitor financial health, time-track projects, store files, and send invoices.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
Vercel
Trigger.dev
About this launch
1review
Midday by
Midday
was hunted by
Pontus Abrahamsson
in Open Source, SaaS, GitHub. Made by
Pontus Abrahamsson
and
Viktor Hofte
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Midday
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Midday's first launch.
