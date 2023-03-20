Love what Puzzle is doing and who they're doing it for (me!). Being a founder is hard enough, let alone having to navigate all the accounting, taxation, compliance, etc. needs as the biz starts and expands. Puzzle gets this exactly right. One thing we know for sure is the future isn't archaic accounting software, because you shouldn't need to master complex workflows & have to hire a team of bookkeepers and accountants just to gain any value from your financials. The future is real-time, automated, and more like a copilot for helping to run the most critical parts of a business. Puzzle is built for that from day one.

