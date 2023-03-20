Puzzle
Puzzle is a core accounting solution that helps startups build better companies. You get real-time financial statements for fundraising and taxes, plus insights, metrics (like burn, runway, ARR), FDIC coverage monitoring, and revenue recognition - all in an intuitive UX.
The fastest way to do accounting
Brex 1-Click Accounting by Puzzle's API
With Puzzle’s Developer API, setting up your startup’s accounting now takes just one click inside Brex. Startups can get an end-to-end accounting system up and running in no time—saving time, centralizing financials, and becoming tax- and fundraise-ready.
👋🏻 Hey Product Hunt makers!
My name is Sasha Orloff and I am the Co-founder and CEO at Puzzle—AI accounting for startups. Today we’re excited to show the world just (a hint of) how powerful Puzzle’s new Developer API is.
Puzzle did the hard work of building a modern, scalable general ledger from scratch. We’ve exposed that core infrastructure as an API. Just as Stripe unlocked a generation of fintech innovation by abstracting away payments, Puzzle unlocks innovation in accounting by abstracting away the hardest part: the ledger. The differentiation for tomorrow’s ERPs won’t come from building yet another general ledger — it will come from the experiences, workflows, and intelligence built on top of it.
What would you build with a (Stripe-like) API for accounting?
Brex used Puzzle’s Developer API to help help their new customers set up their accounting in just one click! (Seriously)
Accounting software is notoriously hard to set up for non-accountants, like founders and business owners. But given Brex's product suite offers startup banking, cards, bills, reimbursements, and invoicing, they knew accounting could be much, much easier to setup. In our research…
50% of founders try to set up their accounting and give up
25% of founders get started doing accounting, and then give up
25% hire an accountant, but often lack the experience to know what a good accountant looks like for their size, stage, and industry
Now Brex customers, regardless of background, can set up their accounting in just one click without leaving Brex’s website (and find a qualified bookkeeper or tax accountant anytime using Puzzle's partner network)
How this actually works:
Brex used Puzzle’s API to design a solution where a new customer can create a Puzzle account, permission (read-only) data sharing from Brex to Puzzle, and Puzzle’s AI accounting automatically drafts tax-ready financial statements, insights, and fundraising prep in just one click. This saves time, keeps your financial data in one place, gets you tax- and fundraise-ready, and helps you move faster and spend smarter. That’s how Brex is pushing the boundaries for startup founders.
🚀 Who else can benefit from Puzzle’s Developer API?
One-Click Accounting Setup. Remotely create an accounting solution natively from your own website. Offer remote setup, or fully embedded accounting.
Embedded Accounting. You can setup your own accounting solution inside of your software from pure software, to a full solution with your own firm, or our 70+ partner accounting and tax firms.
General Ledger as a Service. If you are a vertical SaaS solution and want a general ledger to create a full ERP for your clients.
Email, embedded or LLM communications to a general ledger. Offer the ability to communicate remotely to your clients (like a firm management solution) or to your financial statements, key metrics, and financial health.
Would love your thoughts on one-click accounting, what else you would like to see built, or what you could build…
@sasha_orloff Some things just make you proud. This is one of those. Now you can set up your accounting in one click, right inside Brex. Accounting software is hard to set up, but thanks to Puzzle 🧩🚀’s Developer API, it’s now a one-click experience. It saves you time, keeps your financial data in one place, gets you tax- and fundraise-ready!