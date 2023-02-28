Trigger.dev
Build and deploy fully‑managed AI agents and workflows5.0•11 reviews•
473 followers
Trigger.dev v4
Launching today
Trigger.dev is the open source platform for building AI workflows in TypeScript. Long-running tasks with retries, queues, observability, and elastic scaling. Begin for free, invite your team, and scale without limits.
First launched here during Mega Launch Week, @Trigger.dev recently had a new launch week, i.e. an entire week of new feature announcements, including:
Trigger.dev v4 GA: their most significant performance and DX upgrade yet, built on a new Run Engine
Preview branches: isolated environments for each of your git branches
Bulk actions: bulk cancel and replay any number of runs using filters
4x concurrency, static IPs and multi-region workers powered by AWS
MCP server & agent rules: getting setup, developing, and debugging background tasks is now a breeze
We're in October. It's Hacktoberfest. There's no better time to start contributing and supporting open-source products. OSS ftw!
@fmerian Amazing product! I’ve used trigger across multiple projects and the DX is consistently the best!