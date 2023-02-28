Trigger.dev

Trigger.dev

Build and deploy fully‑managed AI agents and workflows

5.011 reviews

473 followers

Visit website
Trigger.dev is the platform for building AI workflows in TypeScript. Long-running tasks with retries, queues, observability, and elastic scaling.
This is the 2nd launch from Trigger.dev. View more

Trigger.dev v4

Launching today
Build and deploy fully‑managed AI agents and workflows
Trigger.dev is the open source platform for building AI workflows in TypeScript. Long-running tasks with retries, queues, observability, and elastic scaling. Begin for free, invite your team, and scale without limits.
Trigger.dev v4 gallery image
Trigger.dev v4 gallery image
Trigger.dev v4 gallery image
Trigger.dev v4 gallery image
Trigger.dev v4 gallery image
Trigger.dev v4 gallery image
Launch tags:
APIOpen SourceDeveloper Tools
Launch Team

What do you think? …

fmerian
Hunter
📌

First launched here during Mega Launch Week, @Trigger.dev recently had a new launch week, i.e. an entire week of new feature announcements, including:

  • Trigger.⁠dev v4 GA: their most significant performance and DX upgrade yet, built on a new Run Engine

  • Preview branches: isolated environments for each of your git branches

  • Bulk actions: bulk cancel and replay any number of runs using filters

  • 4x concurrency, static IPs and multi-region workers powered by AWS

  • MCP server & agent rules: getting setup, developing, and debugging background tasks is now a breeze

To learn more:

We're in October. It's Hacktoberfest. There's no better time to start contributing and supporting open-source products. OSS ftw!

Tony Tong

@fmerian Amazing product! I’ve used trigger across multiple projects and the DX is consistently the best!