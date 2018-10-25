Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → MarketPlan

MarketPlan

Plan, execute, analyze & optimize your marketing

get it

MarketPlan.io is the easiest way to plan, execute, analyze and optimize your marketing strategies and funnel.

Around the web
PitchGround MarketPlanio Interview with Ty DuranIn this very first exclusive episode of PitchGround, I want to introduce you to Ty Duran, the Founder & CEO of MarketPlan.io, a beautiful app that can help you transform your ideas into a reality by helping you visualize design your funnels.
YouTubePitchGround
PitchGround: MarketPlan.io - Build & Track Your Funnels (Lifetime Deal)Map Out your Marketing Funnels, Collaborate with your Team, Execute your Strategy & Set it all Live with 1 Click. Now available on a Lifetime Deal.
Pitchground

Reviews

266688
649175
786562
 +45 reviews
View all 32 reviews → 
Helpful
  • 1081604
    Jonathan Du ToitI Love Chunky Problems
    Pros: 

    Out the box, it is one of the best, and only tools I have found on the market to allow a team to collaborative work together on a campaign.

    Cons: 

    Still under development, so a long list features in the works. Can't wait.

    I haven't been this excited over an app / product / software in a very long time. It is a gem. I've jumped onto this ship, and sailing off with it into what looks to be a very, very promising future.

    Jonathan Du Toit has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
  • 786562
    Udit GoenkaCEO & Co-Founder at PitchGround
    Pros: 

    Beautiful App and makes the planning of funnel and marketing strategy a breeze

    Cons: 

    The Analytics is still under works and can't wait for this to go live in December

    I can't thank enough to Ty for making this amazing tool. I closed my life's first billion dollar valuation company as my client and one of the crucial part was me using MarketPlan.io to map out the funnel strategy.

    Udit Goenka has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)

Discussion

Hunter
786562
Udit Goenka
Makers
1491297
Tyler Winter
1492207
Junior Berdahl
1388817
Ty Duran
1492582
John Berdahl
1491167
Adam Skiba
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
1388817
Ty DuranMaker@ty_mustafa
Hello everyone! I am the founder and CEO of MarketPlan.io. I am beyond excited to bring to you the ultimate app to map, configure and manage your big marketing ideas all in a single location. MarketPlan.io - Plan, Execute, Analyze & Optimize Your Next Big Marketing Idea Let’s face it, a full online marketing campaign is messy and has a ton of moving parts. You need a PLAN that everyone can see, edit, and stay accountable to. Now, you have one place where you can take the great ideas in your head and set them into motion. This is why we made MarketPlan.io. MarketPlan.io is the only app that allows you to: Map out your marketing funnels Ensure congruence with your marketing message and brand across all your channels Assign tasks to your team Comment and chat with your team in real time Run realistic projections Price your offers correctly for maximum revenue potential Set your funnel live and watch your plans in action with 1 click Set changes live in real time In addition to that, check out our awesome roadmap: Duplicate Elements & Plan Pre-made Funnel Templates Upload/Export Mapped Funnels Global Kanban Live Mode Split Testing Mobile Apps And much more to come… MarketPlan.io can be your one stop shop for mapping, collaboration, and execution of your big ideas. Got questions? We’re here to help. Also, if you want to reach out, don’t hesitate to chat with us live on our website. We will be there to answer any questions you may have! Looking forward to it, Ty
Upvote (14)·
1491167
Adam SkibaMaker@adam_mpio · Lead Developer of MPIO
Hi, I'm the lead developer of MarketPlan.io. I enjoy being an important part of the community and the future of this project, and I always keep our customer's interests in mind. I'm looking forward to taking this app to the next level.
Upvote (6)·
1081604
Jonathan Du Toit@jonathan_du_toit · I Love Chunky Problems
@adam_mpio You turn straw into gold too? Because, you sure turn ideas into something living and breathing ;)
Upvote (4)·
1492207
Junior BerdahlMaker@junior_berdahl · Customer Success for ConversionFly
Hi everybody! I'm lead of the customer success team at MarketPlan.io. I enjoy helping users take advantage of this amazing product and seeing what the community can create with it. I look forward to assist with implementing the amazing feedback that would make our app better, and I want to continue helping our users reach their destinations.
Upvote (4)·
1492582
John BerdahlMaker@john_berdahl2 · Me
@ty_mustafa Head Dev, sleepless, dedicated and driven to make our app releases the best available in their niche markets. What? That's not a bug... it's an opportunity! 😉
Upvote (5)·
1491538
Aaron Moss@pitchground · Pitch Your SaaS to Early Adopters
@ty_mustafa It's great to see you guys launch on PH, MarketPlan.io is amazing!
Upvote (2)·
1373284
Joe Sweeney@joe_sweeney2
I purchased this some weeks back, I suspect in their launch day. I was happy enough with their closest competitor - Funnelytics - but ways happy to try new tools. I am glad I did. First of all, this solution is a LOT easier to use, to the point of being able to brainstorm in real time with our team and executives. Second, the solution is deadly fast. Third, a great roadmap. Finally, ive received excellent support. I have no qualms about advocating for this product. It's changing how I manage my limited marketing budget. Get it. You won't regret it.
Upvote (5)·
1388817
Ty DuranMaker@ty_mustafa
@joe_sweeney2 Thanks for the word Joe! Glad to see you moving forward as you be tactful with your marketing 😄
Upvote ·
448943
Thiago de Carvalho@thiagoafram · Founder @ Deer Designer
Love it! Runs really smooth for us at @deer_designer and it's helping us with mind mapping, processes, email flows and lots more! The guys are really responsive and always updating the platform. Keep it up @ty_mustafa 😉
Upvote (5)·
1388817
Ty DuranMaker@ty_mustafa
@deer_designer @thiagoafram Thanks so much guys, looking forward to seeing more of what you plan on pushing through MPlan 😃
Upvote ·
532397
Waqar Azeem@waq_azeem · Co-founder ContentStudio.io
If you are a marketer and you need to have a better flow in your marketing tasks, you must use this app. It helps you visualize, plan and implement each moving piece in a much better in your bigger strategy. Awesome job @ty_mustafa
Upvote (3)·
1388817
Ty DuranMaker@ty_mustafa
@waq_azeem Thank you for seeing the vision😃 I know as a big fan of ContentStudio myself, it means the world to know that MarketPlan is offering real value to marketers and teams out there.
Upvote ·
Alex Wawl@alexwawl · Data Scientist | worfor.com
Congrats with launch 🙌 When you will need to hire any 👩‍💻Data Scientist, 🤖Machine Learning Engineers, 🤓Analytics, etc. ping me. We can post your job to https://worfor.com 🚀
Upvote (3)·
1388817
Ty DuranMaker@ty_mustafa
@alexwawl Thank you so much. Definitely!
Upvote (1)·