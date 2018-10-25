MarketPlan.io is the easiest way to plan, execute, analyze and optimize your marketing strategies and funnel.
Out the box, it is one of the best, and only tools I have found on the market to allow a team to collaborative work together on a campaign.Cons:
Still under development, so a long list features in the works. Can't wait.
I haven't been this excited over an app / product / software in a very long time. It is a gem. I've jumped onto this ship, and sailing off with it into what looks to be a very, very promising future.Jonathan Du Toit has used this product for one month.
Beautiful App and makes the planning of funnel and marketing strategy a breezeCons:
The Analytics is still under works and can't wait for this to go live in December
I can't thank enough to Ty for making this amazing tool. I closed my life's first billion dollar valuation company as my client and one of the crucial part was me using MarketPlan.io to map out the funnel strategy.Udit Goenka has used this product for one month.