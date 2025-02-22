Launches
MangoForm by F*ckSubscription
One time payment typeform
MangoForm is a simple, powerful, and beautiful form builder without the bloat of traditional form builders.
Design Tools
Marketing
SaaS
About this launch
One Time Payment
MangoForm by F*ckSubscription by
was hunted by
Martin Bonan
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Martin Bonan
. Featured on February 23rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is MangoForm by F*ckSubscription's first launch.