Home
→
Product
→
Mailmodo for Shopify
3X Shopify revenue with AI-powered email marketing
💌 300+ readymade email templates for Shopify use-cases 🚀Automated email flows and segments based on Shopify data ✏️Interactive widgets like spin the wheels and forms for email gamification
Launched in
Email Marketing
Marketing
by
About this launch
3X Shopify revenue with AI-powered email marketing
Mailmodo for Shopify by
was hunted by
Aquibur Rahman
in
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Aquibur Rahman
,
Zeeshan Akhtar
and
Sabahet Amjad
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Mailmodo for Shopify 's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
